iQoo Neo 6 Review: Powerful Mid-Ranger But You May Not Like ColorOS

Vivo sub-brand iQoo had launched its latest premium offering, the iQoo Neo 6 in India back in June. The iQoo Neo 6 was launched in the highly competitive premium mid-range segment, and comes as a direct competitor to the likes of the Poco F4 5G, the OnePlus Nord 2T, the Realme GT Neo 3, and more.

The iQoo Neo 6 is priced in India at Rs 29,999 onwards and goes up to Rs 33,999 for the top-spec variant of the smartphone. The smartphone is available for sale on Amazon, and there are a bunch of bank and exchange offers that buyers can avail, in order to get their hands on the iQoo Neo 6. In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about the iQoo Neo 6, and if you should spend your Rs 29,999 on the latest smartphone from the Vivo sub-brand.

DESIGN

In terms of design, the iQoo Neo 6 comes with a hole-punch flat front display. On the back the smartphone has a slightly curved panel, with a rectangular camera module that holds the triple rear camera, and iQoo branding on the bottom of the panel. The almost-squared two-tone camera module is placed in the top left corner of the back panel, and is much more subtle than the camera modules that we have seen on flagship iQoo devices. However, it still makes the smartphone wobble on a flat surface.

We got the Cyber Rage colour for our review, and this is a slight gradient finish, with hints of purple showing on the sky-blue back panel as light reflects on it. This is a polycarbonate back panel, which helps in keeping the smartphone’s weight in check (it’s very lightweight). All in all, it is a good and safe design approach that will go well with most users.

DISPLAY

The iQoo Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Now, this is a Samsung E4 AMOLED panel, so it is pretty good in terms of colour accuracy, but it is still not the best, most vivid E4 panel that we have seen on a premium mid-ranger. In terms of detail, this display is quite good. Gaming on the iQoo Neo 6 was quite a fun experience, and this display is good in terms of the detail that it shows while gaming.

The display on the smartphone is super responsive with the 120Hz refresh rate. iQoo has also put adaptive refresh rate on the Neo 6, but it is not an LTPO panel and you can only choose between 60Hz and 120Hz. There is 360Hz touch sampling rate which makes the display even smoother. The display is also super bright with the 800nits of peak brightness, and does not feel dull even in bright sunny outdoor environments.

PERFORMANCE AND BATTERY

The iQoo Neo 6, with its 12GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, is a brilliant performer. The smartphone does not hang or show any app crashes or slowdowns, it is a solid performer through and through. The app loading times are minimal, and the overall usage experience was quite slick. We ran the AnTuTu benchmark on the iQoo Neo 6 and it scored a total of 7,29,664 points, putting it just below the likes of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G and the Realme GT Neo 2 (both 12GB RAM variants).

During heavy tasks, however, the iQoo Neo 6 tends to heat up a little at times. This heating mostly happens while gaming or recording videos or charging the smartphone, and there is no heating when using the smartphone for basic tasks like calling or texting or using social media. I played games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India on this smartphone, and it ran these games smoothly at maxed out settings, without getting unbearably hot. This could be due to iQoo’s new 36907mm² Cascade Cooling System. Performance wise, the smartphone proved to be a brilliant performer. The Snapdragon 870 is tuned well for both performance and efficiency, and the iQoo Neo 6 just proves that further.

One other thing that is a caveat with the smartphone is its software. The iQoo Neo 6 runs on Vivo’s FunTouchOS 12 software which takes away a bit from the otherwise great experience that it provides. There are too many bloatware apps and too many permissions to go through even doing the basic tasks. FunTouch OS also sends you notifications for these bloatware apps and there are ads as notifications as well. Not a good experience.

Battery on the smartphone is also quite decent. Now, during my brief usage, I put the iQoo Neo 6 through some stringent tasks like multiple gaming sessions or a rugged camera test, and the smartphone easily lasted almost two days on a single battery cycle. The 80W charging is also fast enough for all kinds of users. According to my test, the iQoo Neo 6 charged from zero to 100 percent between 45 – 50 minutes.

CAMERA

There is a triple rear camera on the iQoo Neo 6 that consists of a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GWP1 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of the phone comes with a 16-megapixel shooter. The camera is very good for the average user, despite its slightly underwhelming low light performance. In bright conditions, the camera’s processing tends to blow up the colours slightly, and while the images look good for posting on social media, they are not true-to-life.

VERDICT

The iQoo Neo 6 is a brilliant performer. In its segment, it is easily the best gaming device, but the smartphone’s software experience disappoints (as with all iQoo and Vivo smartphones). The camera is good for the average user, and the E4 display is super responsive and bright with good details. All in all, the iQoo Neo 6 is a pretty complete smartphone and is one of the best options in the sub-Rs 30,000 price bracket, despite the bad software experience.

