iQOO Neo 6 SE Smartphone With 64MP OIS Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

iQOO has added a new smartphone to its lineup this week, and the iQOO Neo 6 SE is a minor upgrade on the vanilla iQOO Neo 6 smartphone in the market. It is powered by a Snapdragon 800 series chipset, runs on the OriginOS version built over the Android 12 operating system and has a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS support.

It also features a battery that supports 80W fast charging speed.

iQOO Neo 6 SE Price

iQOO Neo 6 SE smartphone prices start from CNY 1,999 (Rs 23,000 approx) for the base model of 8GB + 128GB storage. You end up paying CNY 2,299 (Rs 26,500 approx) for getting the 8GB + 256GB model. And the top-end variant with 12GB RAM will cost you (Rs 28,800 approx) in the market. iQOO Neo 6 SE has launched in China now, and it will be available from next week onward. We expect the brand to make it available in markets like India in the coming months.

iQOO Neo 6 SE Specifications

iQOO Neo 6 SE is a water-downed version of the regular iQOO Neo 6 but is still a decent mid-range bet for most consumers. It sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. iQOO Neo 6 SE runs on the OriginOS Ocean version which is based on Android 12. The device features a triple rear camera setup of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. The front of the phone gets a 16-megapixel shooter.

iQOO Neo 6 SE packs a 4700mAh battery which supports 80W fast wired charging.

