iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 And 80W Fast Charging Support Launched In India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 smartphone has launched in India on Tuesday, and the latest phone from the brand promises a lot of exciting features for users. It is powered by Snapdragon 800 series chipset, offers fast charging support and has an AMOLED display with high refresh rate support. iQOO launched the Neo 6 in China last month, and now it has brought the device to the Indian market.

iQoo Neo 6 Smartphone India Price

iQoo Neo 6 smartphone India price starts from Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and for the higher variant with 12GB + 256GB storage you have to pay Rs 33,999. But iQoo is giving special launch offer benefits that include an instant discount of Rs 3,000 for those buying the phone with ICICI Bank credit or debit card. In addition to this, you have a Rs 1,000 Amazon coupon discount and an exchange discount of Rs 3,000 as well. iQoo Neo 6 goes on sale from June 1 in the country.

iQoo Neo 6 Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 smartphone features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display that offers 1080×2400 pixels resolution with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. iQoo is launching the Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870 SoC in India, instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that the phone has for buyers in China.

Toning down the hardware has helped the brand to price the device lower. The phone’s chipset is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The company has equipped the device with a liquid cooling vapour chamber which is a must-have while you play heavy gaming sessions on the phone.

On the imaging front, iQoo Neo 6 has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GWP1 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of the phone comes with a 16-megapixel shooter. iQoo Neo 6 packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging speed.

