iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Will Launch in India on This Date

The iQoo Neo 6 will officially launch in India on May 31, the company confirmed earlier today. The smartphone is already available in China; however, the India-specific variant will come with some tweaks. The company has set up a dedicated page on Amazon that confirms the phone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that powers the China-specific variant. The India model will also carry a 4,700 battery with 80W fast charging and triple rear cameras.

iQoo is yet to reveal other official specification details of the upcoming iQoo Neo 6. However, the smartphone has been a part of a leak, and we have a fair bit of idea. As per the leak, the iQoo Neo 6 5G would come with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits brightness. Its triple rear camera setup is said to include a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. Other key features may include a 16-megapixel selfie camera and Android 12-based custom skin. Customers may get to choose between two colour options as well.

The pricing will be known on the launch date, though we can speculate it to be under Rs 35,000. Currently, iQoo’s Snapdragon 888+ powered iQoo 9 costs Rs 42,990. It also sells a Snapdragon 870 SoC-powered iQoo 7 that costs Rs 29,990 and Rs 33,990 for the 128GB storage and 256GB storage, respectively.

If the speculation is accurate, the iQoo Neo 6 will rival Motorola Edge 30, which costs Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM model. Samsung also offers the Galaxy M53 5G, which is available at a discounted price of Rs 26,499 on Amazon. More details about the smartphone are expected in the coming days.

