iQOO Neo 7 5G Unboxing And First Impressions: Best Gaming Phone Under Rs 30,000?

iQOO has released the iQOO Neo 5G, a powerful mid-range 5G device, in India. The phone features a Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chipset, 8GB or 12GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. Its gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. The camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor, as well as a 16-megapixel front camera.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, and gets stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G support, and NFC. The device is available for purchase from iQOO’s website and other online channels at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

