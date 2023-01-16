iQOO Neo 7 India Launch Soon: What To Expect - Price, Specifications, Availability And More

iQOO Neo 7 India Launch: After launching its flagship ’11 Series’ smartphone in India recently, Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has confirmed to bring a new mid-range handset in the country. The company took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter and announced that the iQOO Neo 7 will be launching in India soon.

In India, iQOO is yet to confirm a launch date but the tweet says it will be launching soon. Additionally, the successor of iQOO Neo 6 will be available on the e-commerce platform Amazon after the launch. “Here’s a prediction for you in 2023! You will be getting the #PowerToWin with our 7. Thank us later! #iQOO #AmazonSpecials #MostPowerfulSmartphone #Coming Soon," iQOO India wrote on Twitter.

Reports suggest that the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 smartphone will be launched in India in mid-February. The iQOO Neo 7 was recently unveiled in China. In terms of pricing, the iQOO Neo 7 price in China is CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,000) for the vanilla 8GB+128GB model. The smartphone is expected to be available in a similar price category in India as well.

iQOO NEO 7 SPECIFICATIONS

The iQOO Neo 7 comes in Geometric Black, Impression Blue, and Pop Orange colour options in China. The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED panel from Samsung with a 20:8 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

It runs Android 13 with OriginOS Ocean on top. As per reports, the iQOO Neo 7 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 120W fast-charging. In terms of camera specifications, the device has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with 16MP front camera.

