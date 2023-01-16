CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#AutoExpo
Home » News » Tech » iQOO Neo 7 India Launch Soon: What To Expect - Price, Specifications, Availability And More
1-MIN READ

iQOO Neo 7 India Launch Soon: What To Expect - Price, Specifications, Availability And More

By: Bharat Upadhyay

Edited By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 10:32 IST

New Delhi, India

iQOO Neo 7 smartphone will launch in India soon.

iQOO Neo 7 smartphone will launch in India soon.

The iQOO Neo 7 was recently launched in China. In terms of pricing, the iQOO Neo 7 price in China is CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,000) for the vanilla 8GB+128GB model.

iQOO Neo 7 India Launch: After launching its flagship ’11 Series’ smartphone in India recently, Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has confirmed to bring a new mid-range handset in the country. The company took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter and announced that the iQOO Neo 7 will be launching in India soon.

In India, iQOO is yet to confirm a launch date but the tweet says it will be launching soon. Additionally, the successor of iQOO Neo 6 will be available on the e-commerce platform Amazon after the launch. “Here’s a prediction for you in 2023! You will be getting the #PowerToWin with our 7. Thank us later! #iQOO #AmazonSpecials #MostPowerfulSmartphone #Coming Soon," iQOO India wrote on Twitter.

Reports suggest that the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 smartphone will be launched in India in mid-February. The iQOO Neo 7 was recently unveiled in China. In terms of pricing, the iQOO Neo 7 price in China is CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,000) for the vanilla 8GB+128GB model. The smartphone is expected to be available in a similar price category in India as well.

iQOO NEO 7 SPECIFICATIONS

The iQOO Neo 7 comes in Geometric Black, Impression Blue, and Pop Orange colour options in China. The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED panel from Samsung with a 20:8 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

It runs Android 13 with OriginOS Ocean on top. As per reports, the iQOO Neo 7 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 120W fast-charging. In terms of camera specifications, the device has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with 16MP front camera.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
Tags:
  1. iqoo
first published:January 16, 2023, 10:27 IST
last updated:January 16, 2023, 10:32 IST
Read More