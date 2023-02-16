iQOO Neo 7 With Dimensity 8200 And 120Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

iQOO has launched its latest mid-range Neo device in the Indian market on Thursday called the iQOO Neo 7 which is the successor to the Neo 6. The Neo series has been positioned as mid-range gaming devices with focus on delivering performance with the help of reliable chipsets. You get it with a high refresh rate display, fast charging support and reliable primary cameras. The mid-range segment is crowded but iQOO is hoping to appeal with its performance and boost strategy that will become clear as you read through the specs below.

iQOO Neo 7 India Price

iQOO Neo 7 India prices start at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, going up to Rs 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version. The phone will be available across the company’s website and other online channels from today onwards.

iQOO Neo 7 Specifications

iQOO Neo 7 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that gives you full HD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The display also comes HDR10+ certified and supports 90FPS for gaming. The phone is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. iQOO is offering the Funtouch OS 13 version on the phone and the screen features a punch hole for the front camera.

Speaking of which, iQOO Neo 7 gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor at the back, along with 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro sensors. The main sensor gets OIS support. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor. For gamers, iQOO has added a large vapour chamber cooling and a 3D graphite structure which means the heat dissipates quickly.

The phone gets a 5000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging which we have already seen with the iQOO 11 this year. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 5G SA and NSA band compatibility and NFC.

