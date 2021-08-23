iQoo has announced ‘iQoo Quest Days’ sale on Amazon starting today, August 23, till August 26. During the sale event, customers can avail of attractive sale offers such as no-cost EMI, exchange offer, free-screen replacement scheme (only for Prime members) on iQoo 7 series and iQoo Z3 smartphones. Amazon is also offering temporary price cuts on the phones in the form of Amazon coupons that promise up to a Rs 2,000 discount. Additionally, ICICI Bank card holders will get extra Rs 2,000 off on EMI transactions.

At the iQoo Quest Days, the iQoo 7 5G will be available at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 2400x1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W FlashCharge support. The triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with macro support, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. The iQoo 7 is available in Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue colour options.

On the other hand, the flagship iQoo 7 Legend will carry a starting price tag of Rs 36,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at the iQoo Quest Days sale event. It sports a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The triple rear camera setup on the iQoo 7 Legend houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the iQoo 7 Legend. There is also a 4,000mAh battery that supports 66W FastCharge technology.

The more affordable iQoo Z3 5G will retail at Rs 18,490 during the iQoo Quest Days. The phone sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD display and carries the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with integrated Adreno 620 GPU under the hood. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS out-of-the-box and supports dual 5G SIM cards. Its triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera. Its 4,400mAh battery supports 55W fast charging.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here