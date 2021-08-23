CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Bollywood
Home » News » Tech » iQoo Quest Days Sale on Amazon Now Live: Discounts, Best Deals on iQoo 7 Series and Z3
1-MIN READ

iQoo Quest Days Sale on Amazon Now Live: Discounts, Best Deals on iQoo 7 Series and Z3

iQoo Quest Days' sale will go on till August 26.

iQoo Quest Days' sale will go on till August 26.

Amazon is offering temporary price cuts on the iQoo phones in the form of Amazon coupons that promise up to a Rs 2,000 discount.

iQoo has announced ‘iQoo Quest Days’ sale on Amazon starting today, August 23, till August 26. During the sale event, customers can avail of attractive sale offers such as no-cost EMI, exchange offer, free-screen replacement scheme (only for Prime members) on iQoo 7 series and iQoo Z3 smartphones. Amazon is also offering temporary price cuts on the phones in the form of Amazon coupons that promise up to a Rs 2,000 discount. Additionally, ICICI Bank card holders will get extra Rs 2,000 off on EMI transactions.

At the iQoo Quest Days, the iQoo 7 5G will be available at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 2400x1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W FlashCharge support. The triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with macro support, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. The iQoo 7 is available in Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue colour options.

On the other hand, the flagship iQoo 7 Legend will carry a starting price tag of Rs 36,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at the iQoo Quest Days sale event. It sports a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The triple rear camera setup on the iQoo 7 Legend houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the iQoo 7 Legend. There is also a 4,000mAh battery that supports 66W FastCharge technology.

The more affordable iQoo Z3 5G will retail at Rs 18,490 during the iQoo Quest Days. The phone sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD display and carries the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with integrated Adreno 620 GPU under the hood. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS out-of-the-box and supports dual 5G SIM cards. Its triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera. Its 4,400mAh battery supports 55W fast charging.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 23, 2021, 17:15 IST