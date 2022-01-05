iQoo Quest Days Sale on Amazon Now Live, iQoo 7 Gets Permanent Price Cut

Smartphone brand iQoo has announced the iQoo Quest Days event on Amazon that is offering discounts and sale deals on iQoo 7 series, iQoo Z5, and iQoo Z3 smartphones. During the sale event, customers can also avail offers like no-cost EMI, exchange offers, coupon discounts, and more to lower the discounted prices. The sale event marks the permanent price drop on iQoo 7 that comes with Snapdragon Snapdragon 870 under the hood. The phone is currently retailing at Rs 29,999 instead of Rs 31,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Its 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are getting a price cut of Rs 2,000 permanently. The price cut comes amid the company’s plans to launch the iQoo 9 series.

During the sale, iQoo Z3 is getting a temporary cut of Rs 2,000 and Amazon users can use Amazon Discount (to be ticked manually directly on the page) to effectively get a discount of Rs 4,000. This brings the price down Rs 15,990 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option can be bought at Rs 18,990. Users can also use an exchange offer worth up to Rs 14,900, and the phone comes in Ace Black and Cyber Blue colours. In terms of specs, the iQoo Z3 features a Snapdragon 768G SoC, 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging, 64-megapixel triple cameras, and 120Hxz display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

On the other hand, the iQoo Z5 is getting no price cut at the iQoo Quest Days event on Amazon, but customers can choose the Amazon coupon worth Rs 2,000 that brings the price down to Rs 21,990. It comes with a Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5G, 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging and a 120Hz display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. At the back, we again get a 64-megapixel primary camera. Lastly, the iQoo 7 Legenf is getting a Rs 3,000-worth discount at the event (without any Amazon coupon), and the price starts at Rs 36,990. Customers can also choose an exchange offer of Rs 4,000. The iQoo 7 Legend gets all the premium features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 66W fast charging support. The iQoo Quest Days will go on till January 8.

