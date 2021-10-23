iQoo Releases Android 12 Rollout Schedule: iQoo 7 Series First-In-Line To Get Update

Android 12 is rolling out to many smartphones, including Google’s own Pixel smartphones. Now, Chinese maker iQoo has also announced its Android 12 rollout schedule. According to a release from the Vivo sub-brand, the iQoo 7 series, iQoo Z3, and iQoo Z5 are the first in line to get Android 12 in beta by the end of December this year. iQoo also said that other devices including the iQoo 3 will also get Android 12, but the company’s schedule currently only talks about a handful of smartphones.

iQoo has said that the iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo Z3, and the iQoo Z5 will get the beta version of Android 12 by the end of December 2021, and the iQoo Z3 will get the Android 12 beta by by the end of March 2022. The company has not said as to how many other smartphones will get updated to Android 12. iQoo’s announcement comes right after parent company Vivo also announced its Android 12-based FunTouchOS 12 beta schedule. Vivo confirmed the Android 12 update for 31 smartphones in the company’s S, V, X, and Y series, and it will begin rolling out in Beta starting next month. The Vivo X70 Pro+ will be the first Vivo smartphone to get Android 12.

Google recently rolled out Android 12 on Pixel smartphones on the same day the company made the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro official. The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come as the biggest Pixel update we have seen so far. Both the smartphones come with a fresh new design, and are powered by Google’s Tensor chipset.

