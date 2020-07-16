iQoo U1 Unveiled in China With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 720G SoC and More

Vivo's sub-brand iQoo has added a new mid-range smartphone in its growing lineup. The smartphone called the iQoo U1 which has just launched in China comes exactly a week after the company unveiled its budget-friendly 5G phone, the iQoo Z1x. The new iQoo U1 packs a triple-rear camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging and OTG reverse charging.

iQoo U1 Specifications

The iQoo U1 sports a 6.53-inch display with a full-HD+ 1080x2340 pixel-resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.72 percent screen to body ratio. The handset runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset with Adreno 618 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

For photography duties, as mentioned earlier, the triple-rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and the third being a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the iQoo U1 houses an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.05 aperture lens sitting in the lop left corner of the screen. Other highlights of the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro-USB for charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

iQoo U1 Price and Availability

The iQ00 U1 comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The base 6GB+64GB variant costs CNY 1,198 (~ Rs 12,900), while the other two models, i.e. the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB have a price tag of CNY 1,398 (~ Rs 15,000) and CNY 1,598 (~ Rs 17,200) respectively. It is currently available in three colour options - Black, Blue, and White. While the smartphone is up for pre-orders in China. International launch plans and pricing remain unknown as of now.