iQoo U1x With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications, and More

The iQoo U1x has debuted in China nearly three months after the company launched the vanilla iQoo U1 smartphone. The new iQoo smartphone comes with minor tweaks in comparison to its predecessor, and it will be up for sale starting November 1. The iQoo U1x comes in three storage options, and all are currently listed on the Vivo China online store. The key features of the phone include triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

The iQoo U1x price starts at CNY 899 (approx Rs. 10,000) for the base 4GB + 64 GB option while the 6GB + 128GB model costs CNY 999 (approx Rs. 11,100). The top storage variant, 6GB + 128GB comes at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs. 13,300), and all the models are available in Morning Forest (white) and Light Black colour options. The three models of the iQoo U1x are up for pre-booking in China, and the company is yet to announce the availability details for international markets. It is unclear whether the new phone would reach India as the iQoo U1 has not been launched in the country, yet.

The new iQoo U1x sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 precent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPPDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone ships with Android 10 with iQOO custom UI on top. At the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera housed inside the waterdrop-notch, for selfies and video calling.

The triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture and 4cm focal length, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear cameras are housed in a vertical-rectangular module at the top left corner of the back panel. There's also a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Other features on the iQoo U1x include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, micro-USB port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-facing fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone weighs 192.3 grams and is 8.41mm in thickness.