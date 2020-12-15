iQoo U3 Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC & 90Hz Display: Price, Specifications & Availability

Vivo sub-brand iQoo has launched the iQoo U3 in China. The smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. The iQoo U3 is the company's latest 5G offering and has already gone for pre-orders in China with the sales starting on December 18. The iQoo U3 has been launched in two colour variants - Glow Blue and Too Early Black, and two RAM options. The brand acts as a part of Vivo in China but in India, it has distanced itself from the parent company and is positioned as an independent brand, owing to the growing resentment towards Chinese brands in the country.

The iQoo U3 has gone live on Vivo's website. The smartphone has been priced at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs 16,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs 19,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is no word on the smartphone's availability outside of China yet, but the smartphone is said to launch in various markets globally. In terms of specifications, the iQoo U3 sports a 6.58-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box.

In terms of optics, the iQoo U3 has a dual camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone can record videos in 4K and has up to 10x digital zoom. Up front, the iQoo U3 has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The iQoo U3 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.