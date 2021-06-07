iQoo U3x Standard Edition With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specs

iQoo has refreshed its ‘U3x’ lineup with the new iQoo U3x Standard Edition. The latest edition comes with 4G connectivity, unlike 5G support on the previous model. Additionally, the iQoo U3x Standard Edition features a new design with a MediaTek processor under the hood. To recall, the iQOO U3x 5G carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to budget smartphones. The smartphone is currently available in China, and the company is yet to share its global availability details. Even the iQoo U3x 5G that debuted in March, has not launched in India yet.

In terms of specifications, the iQoo U3x Standard Edition sports a 6.51-inch display with HD+ resolution, which is relatively smaller than the 6.58-inch Full-HD+ screen on the iQoo U3x 5G. Under the hood, it carries the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS out-of-the-box and supports dual SIM cards. The dual rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts a black finish. The rear camera system on the iQoo U3x Standard Edition includes a 13-megapixel primary, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter inside the waterdrop-notch for selfies and video calling. Both primary and front cameras can shoot Full-HD videos, and the camera app comes bundled with modes such as portrait mode, dynamic photo, and short video. Other notable features on the iQoo U3x Standard Edition include 4G, face unlock, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth v5.0, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via a Micro USB port. Its price in China starts at CNY 899 (approx Rs 10,200) for the base 4GB + 128GB model and goes up to CNY 1,099 (approx Rs 12,500) for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. Customers in China can pre-book the phone in Morning Frost White and Light Black colour options.

