iQoo Z1x Unveiled With 48MP Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery and 120Hz Display

Vivo's sub-brand iQoo has unveiled its latest smartphone by the name iQoo Z1x. The device is packed with triple-rear cameras, backed by a 5,000mAh battery and provides support for 5G connectivity as well. While the device has made its debut in China, international launch plans and pricing remain unknown as of now. The iQoo Z1x is sold in three colour options - Sea Azure, Black, and Water White.

IQoo Z1x Specifications

For starters, the iQoo Z1x brings with it a 6.57-inch LCD display with a FullHD+ 1,080x2,408 pixel-screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset which is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Interestingly, the phone boasts a Cooling Turbo Technology that reduces the temperature by up to 10-degree Celsius and it also comes with 33W fast-charging support that claims to charge the device to over 50 percent in just half an hour.

The rectangle-shaped triple-camera setup on the backside of the iQOO Z1x 5G includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, while the other being a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture respectively. The triple-rear camera offer features such as portrait mode, night view, panorama, time-lapse, up to 1080p slow-motion video shooting and 4K video recording. For selfies, the iQoo Z1x provides a single 16-megapixel front camera at the top right corner of the phone panel.

Connectivity options of the iQ00 Z1x include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard the device feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Beidou, and GPS/GLONASS. It also comes with face recognition technology as well.

iQoo Z1X Price in China

The iQoo Z1x will retail at CNY 1,598 (~ Rs 17,200) for the base 6GB+64GB storage model. On the other hand, the two other variants i.e. the 6GB+128GB model is priced at CNY 1,798 (~ Rs 19,300) and the 8GB+128GB model has a price tag of CNY 1,998(~ Rs 21,500). The top variant of 8GB+128GB of the iQoo Z1x costs CNY 2,298 (~ Rs 24,700).