iQoo Z3 5G Alleged Prices Surface Online Ahead of June 8 Launch, May Come in Three Storage Options

The iQoo Z3 5G will launch in India on June 8. “Made for the Gen Z," the smartphone debuted in China with 5G support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC in March 2021. iQoo has also set up its micro-website on Amazon where users can select the “notify me" option to get the latest updates from the company. Now ahead of the launch event this week, a tipster named Debayan Roy, who handles Twitter account @Gadgetsdata, has tipped the pricing details. The iQoo Z3 5G is said to come three storage options - 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB for Rs 20,990, Rs 21,990, and 23,990 respectively.

In terms of specifications, the iQoo Z3 5G that is available in China sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 90.61 screen-to-body ratio, and HDR support. The display panel has a waterdrop-style notch that houses the single selfie camera. Under the hood, the phone packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with integrated Adreno 620 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS out-of-the-box and supports dual 5G SIM cards. The triple rear cameras come inside a black-coloured rectangular module that houses the 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The camera app comes with modes like night scene, portrait, dynamic photos, AR cute shot, short videos, and more. Other notable features on the iQoo Z3 5G include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It carries a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The India variant of the smartphone is expected to be the same as the China unit.

