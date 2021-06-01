iQoo Z3 5G With Snapdragon 768G SoC to Launch in India on June 8: Expected Price, Specifications

The iQoo Z3 5G will launch in India on June 8, the company announced today. “Made for the Gen Z," the smartphone first debuted in China with 5G support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC in March 2021. iQoo has also set up its micro-website on Amazon where users can select the “notify me" option to get the latest updates from the company. Notably, its microsite notes that the smartphone’s FlashCharge tech details would be revealed later today, while the camera specs would be announced on June 2. Its gaming-related details and design will be revealed in the following days. Currently, the iQoo Z3 5G is available in three storage models - 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB for CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 18,900), CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,000) and CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,100) respectively. It is likely that smartphone would be priced under Rs 25,000 bracket in India.

In terms of specifications, the iQoo Z3 5G that is available in China sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 90.61 screen-to-body ratio, and HDR support. The display panel has a waterdrop-style notch that houses the single selfie camera. Under the hood, the phone packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with integrated Adreno 620 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS out-of-the-box and supports dual 5G SIM cards. The triple rear cameras come inside a black-coloured rectangular module that houses the 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The camera app comes with modes like night scene, portrait, dynamic photos, AR cute shot, short videos, and more. Other notable features on the iQoo Z3 5G include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It carries a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

