iQoo Z3 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 55W Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specs

iQoo has launched the iQoo Z3 5G smartphone in India. “Designed for Gen Z," the smartphone debuted in China with 5G support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC back in March 2021. The phone comes in three storage models, and its price in the country starts at Rs 19,990 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128 GB storage model and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB option carries a price tag of Rs 20,990 and Rs 22,990, respectively. The iQOO Z3 5G will retail via Amazon and iQOO e-store in Ace Black and Cyber Blue colours. Its sale starts today onwards.

In terms of specifications, the iQoo Z3 5G sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 90.61 screen-to-body ratio, and HDR support. The display panel has a waterdrop-style notch that houses the single selfie camera. Under the hood, the phone packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with integrated Adreno 620 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS out-of-the-box and supports dual 5G SIM cards. The triple rear cameras come inside a black-coloured rectangular module that houses the 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The camera app comes with modes like night scene, portrait, dynamic photos, AR cute shot, short videos, and more. Other notable features on the iQoo Z3 5G include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It carries a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

