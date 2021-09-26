iQoo Z5 5G to Launch in India Today at Noon: Expected Specs, Price

iQoo will launch the iQoo Z5 5G in India today, September 27 at noon. Ahead of the launch, the company revealed the design that teased a triple rear camera set up. The new phone will succeed iQoo Z3 5G that launched in India a few months ago. The new iQoo Z5 5G is already available in China. The India-specific model will likely share similarities with its Chinese sibling. It will retail via Amazon and partner channels. Here’s what we can expect ahead of launch today.

The China-specific iQoo Z5 5G sports a larger 6.67-inch LCD screen with Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. Under the hood, it carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with Adreno 642L GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone supports dual-SIM cards and runs Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 out-of-the-box. Its triple rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts a black finish. The rear camera system on iQoo Z5 5G houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, housed inside a hole-punch cutout.

The countdown has begun. The Z moment is here.#iQOOZ5 Launching on 27th September, 12 PM.#Fullyloaded with Snapdragon 778G 5G, 5000mAh battery, and 44W FlashCharge, it is all set to fire up the world! Ready?Get Notified - https://t.co/Dqtre5GqgJ#iQOO #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/iK2IHqYbq9 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) September 26, 2021

Other notable features include 5G, tri-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5.1GHz, and 5.8GHz) Bluetooth v5.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The iQoo Z5 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support via USB Type-C port. Its price in China starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 21,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and goes up to CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,200) for the top 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. There’s also an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that costs CNY 2,099 (approx Rs 23,900). Customers can choose between Blue Origin, Dreamspace, and Twilight Morning colour options. The india-specific variant may see similar pricing and storage models. Currently, iQoo Z3’s price in India starts at Rs 19,990 for the base 6GB RAM variant and goes up to Rs 20,990 for the 8GB RAM model.

