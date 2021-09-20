iQoo Z5 5G With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on September 27

iQoo has announced the launch of iQoo Z5 5G in India on September 27. The smartphone will debut in China on September 23, the company announced earlier. A promotional poster also teases the phone’s triple rear cameras inside a rectangular module that adopts the black finish. Some specifications revealed by the company on the Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo include 64-megapixel primary rear camera, 120Hz refresh rate display, a Snapdragon 778G SoC, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

iQoo India has also set up a dedicated microsite for the iQoo Z5 5G on Amazon that reveals the launch will take place at 12 PM (noon). It is likely the sale in India will start on the same day. Similar to the predecessor iQoo Z3 5G, the new device is “specially designed for the Gen Z customers." It is expected that the new smartphone will continue to be priced under Rs 30,000 to compete against brands Xiaomi and Samsung. iQoo previously shared renders of the phone on Weibo that tease at least three colour options — Black, White, and Purple/ Blue gradients.

It’s time to unveil a #Fullyloaded smartphone specially designed for the Gen Z.Block your date for the launch event to be held on the 27th September, 12PM. Know more on @amazonin - https://t.co/Dqtre5GqgJ#iQOO #iQOOZ5 #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/JiPjFhqIqW — iQOO India (@IqooInd) September 20, 2021

The new smartphone will come to India nearly three months after the launch of iQoo Z3 5G in the country. Its price starts at Rs 19,990 for the base 6GB RAM variant and goes up to Rs 20,990 for the 8GB RAM model. Both options feature 128GB of internal storage. Unlike the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC-powered iQoo Z5 5G, the predecessor comes equipped with a toned-down Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC but retains the same triple rear cameras system. The iQoo Z3 5G also has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper and 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. More details about the smartphone are expected near the launch date.

