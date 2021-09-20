iQoo Z5 Coming To India? Amazon Teaser Hints It May Be Coming Soon: Expected Specs

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO is gearing up to launch the iQOO Z5 on September 23, but in China. Ahead of the local launch of the smartphone, a teaser on Amazon has hinted at the smartphone’s arrival in India as well. Amazon has posted a teaser image that hints at an iQOO Z-series smartphone “coming soon" to the country. There is also a “Notify Me" option on the Amazon teaser. According to reports, it could be so that the iQOO Z5 may launch in India soon after its Chinese debut. The iQOO Z5 is set to replace the iQOO Z3 in the Indian market. Let us take a look at what we know about the smartphone based on rumours and leaks.

Set to launch in China on September 23, the iQOO Z5 will replace iQOO Z3. The company has skipped number 4 in the smartphone’s name, which could be because the number 4 is considered unlucky in China. It is rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is also said to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and may come with 55W or higher fast charging, among other things. This will be an upgrade from the iQOO Z3 which was launched with a Snapdragon 768G chipset and came with a 120Hz LCD display.

There is not much known about the iQOO Z5 as of now, except the rumoured screen specifications and processor. The smartphone will be launched in China on September 23 and is said to come to India soon after. Watch this space to find out more about the iQOO Z5.

