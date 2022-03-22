iQoo Z6 5G Now Available to Buy on Amazon: Price in India, Specifications

The iQoo Z6 5G is now available to purchase in India. The phones come as ‘affordable’ 5G smartphones, and customers can choose between three storage options. Key specifications of the new device include a 50-megapixel triple rear camera, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset, and a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone seemingly features a flat-edge design that appears to be inspired by iPhone 12 and 13 series. The iQoo Z6 5G is available to buy via Amazon India and the iQoo India website.

iQoo Z6 5G Price in India and Offers

The iQoo Z6 5G is priced at Rs 15,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The company says customers can purchase the phone for an effective price of Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 15,999 after using sale offers. As a part of the early sale deal, customers can enjoy up to Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank cards, no-cost EMI payment mode, and free screen replacement for 6 months. The iQoo Z6 5G is available to purchase on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store in Dynamo Black and Chromatic Blue colours.

iQoo Z6 5G Specifications

The iQoo Z6 5G comes with a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with standard 128GB storage and up to 8GB of RAM. The new iQoo supports Extend RAM 2.0 technology that utilises idle storage to effectively provide 4GB of extra RAM. The triple rear camera system comes inside a square module that adopts a black finish. The rear camera setup includes two 2-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel primary camera with auto-focus. For selfies, we get a 16-megapixel camera.

Lastly, the iQoo Z6 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charging technology.

