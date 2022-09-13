iQOO Z6 Lite With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

iQOO has launched its latest mid-range Z series smartphone in the market called the Z6 Lite which is the first to be powered by the new Snapdragon 4 Gen series. iQOO has developed a strong portfolio of products in the country, and the iQOO Z6 Lite looks to build on the promise of its predecessor. The company has focused on the design and the 5G quotient with this phone, and offering it in the sub Rs 15,000 segment.

iQOO Z6 Lite India Price

iQOO Z6 Lite price in India starts from Rs 13,999 which gets you the 4GB + 64GB variant. You can also buy the 6GB + 128GB model which is available for Rs 15,499. These are cashback offers available on these models, which can bring down the effective buying price.

iQOO Z6 Lite Specifications

iQOO Z6 Lite features a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate screen. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, its first in the affordable segment that offers 5G support. You get it with 4GB and 6GB RAM options, and up to 128GB storage. The RAM is virtually expandable up to 8GB, and iQOO has equipped the device with a cooling system, which suggests the phone could be a reliable gaming option.

As with most 5G phones in the market these days, iQOO had to take a hit in the imaging department. iQOO Z6 Lite has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and it has an 8-megapixel front shooter. The phone gets a 5000mAh battery that gives you a charging speed of 18W using the USB C charger which comes in the box.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here