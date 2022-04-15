iQoo Z6 Pro 5G India Launch on April 27: Expected Price, Specifications And More

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G will be launched in India on April 27, the company has announced. iQoo has revealed few specifications of the upcoming smartphone, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 66W fast charging, and more. The smartphone is expected to be launched under the Rs 25,000 price bracket, and will be sold on the company’s official website and Amazon, iQoo has announced. The smartphone will also come with iQoo’s VC liquid cooling technology, and more features.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Price (Expected)

According to earlier reports, the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G will be launched in India under the Rs 25,000 price range. As mentioned, the smartphone will be sold on the company’s website and Amazon. It is not known as to when the smartphone will go on sale in India.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G is tipped to come with a 90Hz OLED display with 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, as confirmed by the company, but the RAM and storage figures are not known yet. The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G will also come with iQoo’s VC liquid cooling technology, and the company claims an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 5,50,000 compared to other smartphones in the range.

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G is also said to come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and an unspecified macro lens. Apart from this, the smartphone has been confirmed to come with 66W FlashCharge fast charging technology, but the battery capacity is not known yet.

