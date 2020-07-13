iQoo's 120W Super FlashCharge Technology Can Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in Just 15 Mins

It seems that a variety of smartphone makers are soon going to introduce over 100W of fast charging technology for smartphones. We’ve already seen attempts from Xiaomi and teasers from Oppo and its sub-brand Realme. Today, however, Vivo’s gaming brand iQoo officially announced its own 120W Super FlashCharge Technology.

According to the company, the new fast-charging tech should be available by August and can completely charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 15 minutes. This is essentially twice as fast as the current fastest 65W charging capabilities found on the Oppo Find X2 Pro.

Apparently the announcement only lasted 15 minutes which was basically to showcase the tech by plugging a demo unit and letting it charge from 0 to 100% alongside explaining the tech. According to iQoo executives, the battery cells are lined up in a new specific array, and thanks to which a 4,000 mAh battery can reach 50% in just 5 minutes. The current is converted from 20V at 6A to 12V at 10A which is split into two equal circuits at 5A at 12V that charge two 2,000 mAh cells. This new design needs to come with extra graphite layers and additional internal cooling to keep the temperatures so as to not damage the other internal components inside the phone.

The company did not share any information regarding the launch of its new smartphone with the fast charging tech, but we are expecting a new gaming-oriented device possibly with the new Snapdragon 865/865+ chipset. Also, expect the Super FlashCharge tech to arrive on smartphones from Vivo very soon. Notably, Oppo is expected to announce its own 125W fast charging solution on July 15.