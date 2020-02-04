iQoo's First Smartphone in India Will Feature 5G Connectivity

iQoo is soon going to launch its first phone for the Indian market and the device is confirmed to support 5G connectivity. “Get ready to witness 5G in India soon from our side. iQOO India #iQOOIndia #MonsterInside #5GinIndia,” the company said in a tweet. As per another tweet shared by the brand, it looks like the upcoming phone will feature liquid cooling.

A dedicated webpage has also been made live where one can follow the updates regarding the company's India launch. Recently, the Chinese company had said that it will be the first to launch a phone that supports 5G connectivity in India as the device will have Qualcomm’s latest processor Snapdragon 865. iQoo has plans to launch a 4G variant of the phone as well.

Initially, iQoo was launched as a sub-brand of Vivo in China in February last year. However, it will be entering the Indian market as separate entity. Gagan Arora, iQoo India Director – Marketing had earlier said that the new phone would have “best in class technology” related to battery and will also come with 44W Super Flash Charge fast charging. In India, the BBK group will now have five brands -- OnePlus, Vivo, OPPO, Realme and iQoo. The exact launch date of the upcoming iQoo smartphone in India is yet to be revealed by the brand.

