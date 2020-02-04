iQoo's First Smartphone in India Will Feature 5G Connectivity
iQoo's first smartphone is expected to come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.
iQoo's first smartphone is expected to come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.
iQoo is soon going to launch its first phone for the Indian market and the device is confirmed to support 5G connectivity. “Get ready to witness 5G in India soon from our side. iQOO India #iQOOIndia #MonsterInside #5GinIndia,” the company said in a tweet. As per another tweet shared by the brand, it looks like the upcoming phone will feature liquid cooling.
Get ready to witness 5G in India Soon from our side.iQOO India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#iQOOIndia #MonsterInside #5GinIndia pic.twitter.com/LbB7P73ESB— iQOO India (@iQOO_In) February 2, 2020
Don't be fool #StayCool 😎😎😎iQOO India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳Coming Soon#iQOOIndia #StayCool #MonsterInside pic.twitter.com/pNLfbolTpC— iQOO India (@iQOO_In) February 3, 2020
A dedicated webpage has also been made live where one can follow the updates regarding the company's India launch. Recently, the Chinese company had said that it will be the first to launch a phone that supports 5G connectivity in India as the device will have Qualcomm’s latest processor Snapdragon 865. iQoo has plans to launch a 4G variant of the phone as well.
Initially, iQoo was launched as a sub-brand of Vivo in China in February last year. However, it will be entering the Indian market as separate entity. Gagan Arora, iQoo India Director – Marketing had earlier said that the new phone would have “best in class technology” related to battery and will also come with 44W Super Flash Charge fast charging. In India, the BBK group will now have five brands -- OnePlus, Vivo, OPPO, Realme and iQoo. The exact launch date of the upcoming iQoo smartphone in India is yet to be revealed by the brand.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Breaks Up with Arhaan Khan, Says 'No If, No But, I Am Done'
- Internet is Gushing Over Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan's Pics from Armaan Jain's Wedding
- Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni Bring to Life Iconic Raja Ravi Varma Paintings for Charity, See Pics
- Sucky Trend: This Viral Video of Leech Sucking Blood is Grossing Netizens Out
- Karan Johar's Reply When Asked If He'd Meet Kangana and Celebrate Their Padma Shri Wins Together