Now Book Tatkal Tickets With New E-Wallet Service on The IRCTC Rail Connect App
IRCTC Rail Connect App has now introduced e-wallet service for its users.
IRCTC Rail Connect App e-wallet option. (Image: Google Play Store)
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced an e-wallet service in its IRCTC Rail Connect app that will allow users to book tickets, including Tatkal tickets. The move by the Indian Railways subsidiary comes as a part of its efforts to make it easier for its users to book railway tickets. The newly launched e-wallet service will let users deposit money with IRCTC in advance which can then be used at the time of ticket booking. This will further lead to time reduction in the entire process of ticket booking.
Just like the post by IRCTC on its Twitter handle, the announcement for the new e-wallet was also maid on its website which reads "IRCTC e-wallet allows its users to deposit money in advance with IRCTC, which can be used as a payment option while booking train tickets." The post further reads "This e-wallet facility of IRCTC will help you save time by eliminating payment approval cycle." A Twitter post also mentions that in the case of a train cancellation, the paid amount will be credited to the user's e-wallet account. The tweet read "PNR (passenger name record) will be automatically cancelled. Refunds will be processed in the same account through which payment was made."
However, it is worth noting that in the Twitter chain, one user mentions that the amount credited to the app cannot be redeemed back to a user's bank account. This means that the amount that one trasnfers to the IRCTC e-wallet can only be used in the booking of tickets. IRCTC Rail Connect App is available for download on the Google Playstore.
Now #IRCTC e-wallet users can book #rail e-tickets including of #Tatkal quota through IRCTC Rail Connect Android App. Download now! Just log on to https://t.co/s3mX8VqAiN pic.twitter.com/3h4F3Id7WX— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 1, 2018
In case Train is fully cancelled from Start station to end station, PNR will be automatically cancelled. Refunds will be processed in the same account through which payment was made. For more, please log on to https://t.co/s3mX8V8YUd pic.twitter.com/UXRawh2nMD— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 4, 2018
