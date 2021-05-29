Iron Maiden Lead Vocalist Bruce Dickinson Has Finally Got a Smartphone, Says 'Life Will Suck Now'

Bruce Dickinson, the lead singer of popular metal band Iron Maiden has bought a smartphone now. Yes, you read that right - one of the biggest names in the metal space has bought a smartphone for himself for the first time in 2021! In an interview with a rock music-based YouTube channel Classic Rock, Dickinson said that he was forced to use a smartphone for a charity cycling event he has agreed to be a part of. Dickinson said that he had to download an app for the charity event - something he couldn’t do on his Nokia 3310 phone.

In his interview, the Iron Maiden vocalist said that he had got a smartphone from the Iron Maiden office about a year ago with a SIM card and everything. He said that he put the smartphone away and never touched it again, until the Turants charity event. “They (organisers) were like, ‘oh you need to do this stuff, download your every move on this app,’ and I was like, I can’t even figure out how to put the SIM card in!," Dickinson told Classic Rock in the interview. He also went on to show his ageing Nokia 3310, which he refers to as a “brand new, old Nokia phoe."

Dickinson said that the charity event has encouraged him to put in the SIM card and he now has a smartphone. “So basically my life is going to suck from now on," Dickinson joked in the interview. He did not reveal which smartphone he is now using. The event Dickinson talked about is the Heavy Metal Turants charity cycle ride to the Download 2021 festival, and is raising money for Nordoff Robbins, Childline, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Save The Children.

