Is Airtel Bringing Back The Rs 399 Postpaid Plan As It Battles Reliance Jio Postpaid Plus & Vi RED?

Just days after Reliance Jio rolled out the Jio Postpaid Plus tariff plans starting at Rs 399 per month, Bharti Airtel seems to be bringing back its own Rs 399 postpaid plan for users in select circles, in an attempt to compete. At this time, the plan is available for users via the Airtel Thanks app and is not listed on the Airtel website. This is basically the return of the Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan that the company had unlisted a few months ago, in an attempt to drive up the average revenue per user (ARPU) with postpaid plans starting at Rs 499 instead. It is believed that the Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan will bundle 40GB data and unlimited local as well as national calls.

Late last month, Reliance Jio made wholesale changes to their postpaid tariff plans, under the Jio PostPaid Plus umbrella. The Jio PostPaid Plus tariff plans start at Rs 399 with 75GB data per month, and bundle subscriptions for streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP as well as Jio TV, Jio Cinema and JioSaavn. Vi, earlier Vodafone Idea, has offered the Rs 399 postpaid plan as part of the RED umbrella for a while now. This also bundles 40GB data per month along with unlimited local and national calls.