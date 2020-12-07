Is Apple Launching Something New On December 8? Upcoming AppleCare Changes Hint At Something

Apple has had a busy 2020. While the company tackled massive supply chain constraints in the first half of the year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the second half of the year came with the company trying to balance out the dry-run by launching new products one after the other. Now, it is being reported that the Cupertino-based giant may not just be done with the new products for 2020. According to a recent report, Apple may make one more product announcement this year.

According to an internal Apple memo obtained by MacRumours, the company has informed its service providers that it has AppleCare-related changes planned for Tuesday, December 8 at approximately 5:30am PT (7:00PM IST). Further, the company has advised technicians to prepare for new product SKUs, new/updated product descriptions, and new/updated product pricing, according to the memo accessed by MacRumours. Now, this development is noteworthy as Apple has issued nearly identical memos ahead of several previous product announcements. The company had advised technicians to prepare for the same AppleCare-related changes shortly after announcing the iPhone 12 series in October this year.

It is unlikely that Apple will host another launch presentation for the said product. It is being said that if Apple does launch a new product, it may introduce the new product via a press release, similar to the approach taken by the company for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro that was launched in May 2020, or the iPad Pro 2020, or the second generation AirPods that were launched in March 2019.

Last month, a tipster had also hinted that there may be a "Christmas surprise from Apple."

It is not known as to what product Apple may launch, if it actually announces a new product. Most eyes are on the Apple AirPods Studio over-the-ear headphones and the AirTags Tile-like item trackers, since both the products have been speculated to launch in previous Apple launch events this year.