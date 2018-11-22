Is Apple Making a Low-Cost Streaming Dongle, similar to Google Chromecast And Amazon Fire TV?

Apple has reportedly considered the launch of a low-cost TV dongle similar to devices from Roku, Amazon and Google. This dongle will reportedly have access to Apple’s anticipated upcoming video streaming service, which reports have claimed will be available in more than 100 countries. Past sources have alleged that Apple will launch its TV service for US customers in the first half of 2019.The Apple TV, which was first introduced in 2007, has always been a premium option among streaming accessories, with a price tag of over $149. The current version costs $149 for the non-4K model and $179 for the 4K model. Meanwhile, Google’s Chromecast costs $35 for a 1080p-capable version, while the Ultra, with 4K output, costs $69For Apple, though, a lower-price TV dongle could make sense, given that the company's upcoming streaming service is set to launch as early as March 2019. The streaming service will only be available on the iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV.Apple has more than a dozen original television shows in the works, and it has inked deals with production companies for movies. A full list of all of the projects Apple has in the works right now can be found in our Apple TV roundup.