Is Carl Pei No Longer With OnePlus, Just Days Ahead Of OnePlus 8T Launch?

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei may be leaving the company. There are reports that Pei is leaving the company to start his own venture. This comes just days ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 8T and the expected special edition variant of the OnePlus Nord. There is, at this time, no official statement by OnePlus or Carl Pei on any developments on this front though, and Pei’s Twitter account still carries #NewBeginnings @oneplus in the bio. This information though has been shared by a Reddit user u/JonSigur who posted photos of what appear to be internal OnePlus emails that detail the change in leadership across a number of operations and verticals. Those mails suggest that Carl Pei, who was very much in charge of the OnePlus Nord line-up, is no longer in that position.

The OnePlus Nord line-up will now be led by Emily Dai, who is also the lead of OnePlus operations in India, according to the emails. While the emails that are being reported as OnePlus internal mails do not mention any role for Carl Pei, it has to be clarified that there is also no confirmation yet of Pei’s exit from OnePlus. A lot of information on the internet at this time is believed to be from “sources” in the know, who suggest Pei is no longer with OnePlus. There is no official word yet, from either OnePlus or Carl Pei. Apart from Pei’s Twitter account, his Instagram account also still has #OnePlusNord @oneplus.nord as part of the bio.

OnePlus, based on Shenzen, China was founded by Pete Lau and Carl Pei back in 2013, and soon launched the OnePlus One smartphone. While OnePlus contributes to product development and planning with Oppo and Realme as well, the company has always insisted that they are an independent smartphone maker.