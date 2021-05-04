For an app that was very popular, and everyone wanted in on it just a few months ago, the excitement about Clubhouse seems to be tapering off. Rather rapidly. The social network based on voice, as it likes to describe itself, saw just 922,000 downloads in April, according to data by app analytics firm Sensor Tower. That’s down from 9.6 million in February this year. That’s a big dip for an app and platform that tried a different take on social networks. This comes at a time when the Clubhouse app for Android is finally in testing with a bunch of select beta testers and could be launched for Android users in the coming months. Yet, the dip for Clubhouse comes soon after Facebook also launched its audio social media app called Hotline, much on the lines of Clubhouse.

Clubhouse has not released an official statement on the Sensor Tower numbers, at the time of writing this. A Sensor Tower spokesperson told Business Insider that user growth for Clubhouse has slowed down but the data does indicate that retention is strong among users. The platform, over the past few months, has seen Tesla CEO Elon Musk as well as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appear in voice chats with users. The Clubhouse app has remained invite-only for a sizeable period of time, and you can only join if someone invites you. The app was valued at around $1 billion in January this year, and in April, Clubhouse announced the launch of Payments in beta to help creators monetize.

