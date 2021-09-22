Is Fall Season The Best Time To Buy A New Smartphone In India? Here's What We Think

Do you think there is a perfect time to buy a new smartphone? In general, the idea is that users mostly change their smartphones when their current device becomes defunct. For those who are looking to buy a new phone right now for whatever reason, may be getting excited with all the launches that are taking place these days. With the iPhone 13 series being launched recently, and the Pixel 6 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and more around the corner, potential buyers may be getting restless to get their hands on their next device. Our advise would be to wait.

Given that it is almost October, the festive season is almost upon us. We are all well-aware of the amount of deals and sales that come our way during this time of the year. Both e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon have announced their biggest sales - the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, both of which will bring super attractive deals and offers for potential smartphone buyers. Apart from e-commerce sites, manufacturers also announce deals and discount on devices during the festive season.

Hence, with a myriad of smartphone launches in the pipeline, and the festive season deals lurking, fall seems like a good time for new buyers to purchase their new smartphone.

