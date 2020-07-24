Is Foxconn Making Apple iPhone 11 In India? Will We See A Price Cut For Made In India iPhone 11?

Apple is now reportedly making the iPhone 11 in India, at the Foxconn plant near Chennai. This would mean it is the first time Apple is making its latest flagship phone in the country, for the line-up that includes the iPhone 11, the iPhone SE and the iPhone XR on sale in India at this time. It is being seen as a boost to the Make in India initiative. Apple already uses these Foxconn production facilities to manufacture the iPhone XR in India. Foxconn, or the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. are headquartered in Taiwan. Foxconn also makes phones for Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi in India, at its Andhra Pradesh manufacturing facilities.

While Apple has not released any confirmation of this development, this has been reported by The Economic Times. The report further says that the production will be stepped up in phases, according to industry executives the report does not name. This follows reports that Foxconn will invest $1 billion to expand its factory in Tamil Nadu, over a period of three years. The same plant also manufactured the previous generation of the iPhone SE before it was discontinued, and the plans to make the latest generation iPhone SE in India are not clear at this time.

“We are fully pushing ahead with next steps there (in India), and maybe in a few months’ time we can reveal on our website the next steps and report back to everyone. We’ll have further investment there,” Liu Young-Way, Chairman of Foxconn, had said during the company’s AGM in June. If the reports of the iPhone 11 being manufactured in India are true, we could eventually see a price cut on the Made in India units of these phones ahead of the festive season sales.