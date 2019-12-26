Is Lenovo Working on a Legion Branded Gaming Smartphone?

We’ve seen core PC gaming brands like Razer and Asus entering the smartphone space with their respective gaming smartphone. Now a new company is expected to join the bandwagon. If reports are true, then Lenovo is going to launch its first gaming smartphone under its Legion branding. For those of you who don’t know, Legion is Lenovo’s dedicated brand that covers gaming laptops, desktops, and gaming accessories.

The company has apparently opened a new Weibo account dedicated to Legion branded gaming phones. The account seems to be authentic as it is verified and is owned Lenovo Mobile Communications Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Assumingly, this will be an official account for the upcoming Legion gaming smartphone, although there is no official confirmation from the company. We also don’t have any information regarding the device itself. The account, however, has shared some videos which hint at a possible gaming smartphone in the future.

It seems that Lenovo is going to follow the same footsteps as Asus by making use of the same branding as its core PC gaming division. It makes sense too. But will the new entrant be as successful as the Taiwanese brand, especially since the ROG Phone II is the most feature-packed gaming phone on the market? Time will tell.

