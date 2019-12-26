Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Is Lenovo Working on a Legion Branded Gaming Smartphone?

Lenovo might make use of the same branding as its core PC gaming division, which kind of makes sense.

News18.com

Updated:December 26, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Is Lenovo Working on a Legion Branded Gaming Smartphone?
Lenovo might make use of the same branding as its core PC gaming division, which kind of makes sense.

We’ve seen core PC gaming brands like Razer and Asus entering the smartphone space with their respective gaming smartphone. Now a new company is expected to join the bandwagon. If reports are true, then Lenovo is going to launch its first gaming smartphone under its Legion branding. For those of you who don’t know, Legion is Lenovo’s dedicated brand that covers gaming laptops, desktops, and gaming accessories.

The company has apparently opened a new Weibo account dedicated to Legion branded gaming phones. The account seems to be authentic as it is verified and is owned Lenovo Mobile Communications Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Assumingly, this will be an official account for the upcoming Legion gaming smartphone, although there is no official confirmation from the company. We also don’t have any information regarding the device itself. The account, however, has shared some videos which hint at a possible gaming smartphone in the future.

It seems that Lenovo is going to follow the same footsteps as Asus by making use of the same branding as its core PC gaming division. It makes sense too. But will the new entrant be as successful as the Taiwanese brand, especially since the ROG Phone II is the most feature-packed gaming phone on the market? Time will tell.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram