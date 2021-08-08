Is Mozilla Firefox Slow On Your PC Or Phone? Here’s How To Rediscover The Performance

Gone are the days when patience was something you had to have while using web browsers on your PC or phone. Fast browsers and faster hardware are more crucial than ever today. Mozilla’s Firefox browser, just like any other web browser, has improved significantly in terms of performance and speeds. Yet, the basics remain the same. It still saves temporary files such as style sheets and multimedia content so that it can load the websites faster in case you revisit them. The problem arises when it has been a while for the browser, and the accumulation of those temporary files starts affecting the browser’s performance. To avoid the ‘slow and unsteady’ scenario, you have to wipe out the Cache so that it doesn’t hog up essential space. And this is how you can do it.

Firefox: Desktop Version

Step 1: In the desktop browser, click the three-line menu button and select Settings.

Step 2: In the Setting window, select the Privacy & Security option on the left side of the window.

Step 3: A new window will appear. Scroll down and click on the Cookies and Site Data option. On clicking the option, it will display information about the space site data, Cache, and stored cookies, are using.

Step 4: Click on Clear Data. A dialogue box will appear with two options to choose from—first, the Cookies and Site Data, and second, the Cached Web Content.

Step 5: Select the preferred option or both, if needed. Note: If you are not willing to lose your logins, just choose Cached Web Content > Clear.

Alternative: You can go to Settings and choose Clear Recent History. Once the dialogue box appears, untick everything except Cache. You can select more options, if needed. In the Time Range to Clean, select Everything,and voila! Your job is done.

Firefox: Android Version

Step 1:On your phone browser, tap on the three-line menu button and swipe down to choosePrivacy and Security.’

Step 2: After that, select Delete Browsing Data.

Step 3: Post this, a similar process awaits. Untick the boxes adjacent to the boxes visible on your screen, except the ones you want to delete, and press Delete Browsing Data.

Step 4: There’s also an option to clear the Cache automatically once you close the website. To activate that, go to Settings and choose Delete Browsing Data on Quit. A dialogue box will appear. Choose the options you want to be removed automatically (here, Cache).

Firefox: iOS Version

Step 1: On your iPhone or iPad, tap the three-line menu and swipe down to choose Data Management.

Step 2: Once you choose the option, you will see options such as Browsing History, Cookies, Cache, Offline Website Data, etc.

Step 3: Switch on the button adjacent to Cache and Offline Website Data (or others, if needed). Tap Clear Private Data > OK.

