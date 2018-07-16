English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Is OnePlus Replacing Dash Charge With Warp Charge?

OnePlus had earlier began to phase out the term ‘Dash Charge’ due to a rejected trademark application in the EU.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2018, 5:16 PM IST
OnePlus Dash Charge Bundle. (Image: techbug.my)
Ever since the launch of the OnePlus 3, the company has made its ‘Dash Charge’ available to its customers. The charging technology claims to give a whole day’s worth of battery with a charge of 30 minutes. According to a report by XDA Developers, OnePlus has now filed a trademark for ‘Warp Charge’ which will most likely cover data cables, power adapters, wireless charges and more. The trademark has been filed at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

Currently, the application for the trademark of ‘Warp Charge’ is said to be ‘under examination’ by the authorities in charge of the proceedings. OnePlus had earlier began to phase out the term ‘Dash Charge’ due to a rejected trademark application in the EU. The ‘Dash Charge’ was adjudged to bear similarity to Bragi’s ‘The Dash Pro’ and Amazon’s ‘Dash Replenishment’. Due to this development, OnePlus was unable to own the ‘Dash Charge’ trademark in the EU. OnePlus would be able to use this new trademark only once it is accepted by authorities which, in all probability, should be followed by an official announcement by OnePlus.

