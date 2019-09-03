Is OnePlus Set to Surprise OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro Owners Today With Android 10?

OnePlus might just about to do something the company hasn't done before. Or for that matter, most other smartphone makers have also not been able to manage in all these years. We could be seeing a rollout of the upcoming Android 10 update later today on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro phones. This would be first time that OnePlus phones have received a major Android update on the same day as the release of the newest Android, and coinciding with the rollout for the Google Pixel phones. A recent report suggests that the company is already testing Android 10 for the two devices and is planning to release the stable version today, on September 3. This means that the company is aiming to launch the new update at the same time when Google plans to launch it for the Pixel range of smartphones.

The information comes from a screenshot grabbed from Reddit which shows a conversation what seems to be between a OnePlus representative and a customer. We must note though that there has been no official confirmation from OnePlus till now about any Android 10 update rollout or the possible timelines, but it gives us a hint that the company is working to make this happen. If this turns out to be true, it will be the first time a device, other than the Pixel, will receive an Android update the day it is released by Google. And by the looks of it, we could see the new update arrive on both the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 considering both the phones have been receiving security updates on time and at par with Google devices.

Interesting to note that the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 last received major OxygenOS updates in early August, which could indicate that the company used in the period after that to prime the next big update rollout. Google recently announced the official name of the next update which is now being called Android 10, skipping the tradition of naming its updates with dessert or sweet. The update is expected to bring system-wide dark mode, improved security and privacy features, and a lot more.

