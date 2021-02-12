Is Samsung Bringing a Triple Front Camera Smartphone Soon? Here's What We Think

Samsung may bring a triple front camera module on one of its smartphones in the near (or distant) future, according to recently-spotted patent images of a Samsung smartphone. A tipster has posted blueprint images of a triple camera setup in a hole-punch design. The sketches show a triple selfie camera module that uses three individual holes on the display for each sensor.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma, who goes by the name @Stufflistings shared the Samsung blueprint images on his Twitter. The sketches show two different variations and palcements for the triple front camera - one placed on the top right corner, and one in the opposite position. There are no other details about Samsung testing a triple front camera module, but general speculations suggest that Samsung may use a high-resolution main sensor for the primary front camera and accompany it with a wide-angle sensor, with the third possibly being a black and white lens or a depth sensor.

Triple selfie camera setup by Samsung #Samsung pic.twitter.com/Fao5RdqqNe— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 12, 2021

There haven't been many smartphones that have explored a triple front camera setup. Currently, most smartphones including flagship offerings come with a single front camera, with a few exceptions like the OnePlus Nord, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Realme 6 Pro, and more. Samsung currently doesn't even have a dual front camera smartphone yet, so it will be a bit too optimistic to think that a triple front camera Samsung smartphone will be debuted soon.