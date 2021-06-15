Is The M1-Powered iMac Look Slanted? Users Complain About Crooked Stand on New Apple Computer

Apple launched its latest iMac computer with the Apple M1 chipset in April during its Spring Loaded event. The new iMac computer came with a fresh new design in multiple colour options, going away from the old, more curvy design that Apple had on the iMac since years. However, within a couple of months of the product’s launch, some customers are saying that the M1-powered iMac units were shipped to them with a crooked stand. The development was first noted by a YouTuber named iPhonedo, who said that the iMac’s stand seems to be crooked, causing the display to tilt more to the left or right. According to reports, the problem may not seem obvious at first, but it becomes extremely noticeable once users compare the iMac with other things.

The YouTuber, in his video, measured both sides of the new iMac with a ruler. On one side, the ruler showed 7.5 centimeters between the botton of the iMac and the desk. On the other side, it was 8 centimeters between the bottom of the iMac and the desk. A report in MacRumours also led us to several posts on the Apple Support Community and Reddit, where more users have complained about the iMac’s crooked stand. It is not known if the only a few units of the iMac have a crooked stand or if the issue is more widespread. According to 9to5Mac, Apple has not acknowledged the issue yet.

Those who have a 2021 M1-powered iMac can check for the issue on their computers. In case the stand does turn out to be crooked, users can try returning the product to Apple for a refund. There’s also an option to request a replacement through AppleCare support.

