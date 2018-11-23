Is The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 More Durable Than The Apple iPad Pro? Watch Video

Popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything has compared the ruggedness of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with the Apple iPad Pro 2018. To dive into details of the comparison, Zack, the person behind the channel posted a torture test for the iPad Pro 2018 a few weeks back. Now JerryRigEverything has turned its attention to the Surface Pro 6, finding that it is far more durable and able to withstand a bend test much more impressively.The Surface Pro 6 already has immediate advantages. It is larger at 12.3 inches versus the 11 inches and is also 2 mm thicker than the iPad Pro. The Surface Pro 6 also has a kickstand that adds to the rigidity stakes. As it turns out, Microsoft's tablet does not "have any flaws built into its weakest point", says the video. The iPad Pro has a poorly placed microphone and charging port in the middle of both of its longest edges, but concedes that being 40 percent heavier means there is more structure to add strength.Microsoft Surface Pro 6 comes with 8GB of RAM. The tablet packs 128GB of internal storage. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 packs an 8-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies. It measures 201.00 x 292.00 x 8.50 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 775.00 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Sensors on the tablet include Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.