Is The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 More Durable Than The Apple iPad Pro? Watch Video
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 comes with 8GB of RAM. The tablet packs 128GB of internal storage. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 packs an 8-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.
Surface Pro 6 goes up against iPad Pro in durability test: Watch Video
Popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything has compared the ruggedness of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with the Apple iPad Pro 2018. To dive into details of the comparison, Zack, the person behind the channel posted a torture test for the iPad Pro 2018 a few weeks back. Now JerryRigEverything has turned its attention to the Surface Pro 6, finding that it is far more durable and able to withstand a bend test much more impressively.
The Surface Pro 6 already has immediate advantages. It is larger at 12.3 inches versus the 11 inches and is also 2 mm thicker than the iPad Pro. The Surface Pro 6 also has a kickstand that adds to the rigidity stakes. As it turns out, Microsoft's tablet does not "have any flaws built into its weakest point", says the video. The iPad Pro has a poorly placed microphone and charging port in the middle of both of its longest edges, but concedes that being 40 percent heavier means there is more structure to add strength.
