Is The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Coming to India Soon? This is The Biggest Hint Yet That it is

Xiaomi could be launching the Mi Mix Alpha in India soon. If there were any doubts thus far, those could perhaps be dispelled by what could only be described as the biggest hint yet by the Chinese smartphone maker. The Xiaomi India website now has a dedicated product listing page for the Mi Mix Alpha, the company’s most advanced Android smartphone till date. But that is all we know thus far, and there are no details yet on when exactly the Mi Mix Alpha will go up for preorders, when it’ll be available to buy and how much will it cost. What we might know is that Xiaomi will sell the variant that has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The Mi Mix Alpha had rolled out in China earlier, amidst much fanfare. The highlight surely has to be the folding screen, which Xiaomi calls the Mi MIX Surround Display. Even though foldable screens may no longer be a big deal now, the way this works is a bit different—it folds on the outside, to give a wraparound experience, around the spine of the phone. There is no hinge and you don’t fold or unfold the Mi Mix Alpha. Xiaomi says that this thin side display replaces the hinge, and this real estate is used to show the phone’s status, notifications and more. You also get the virtual side buttons (you usually have the volume rocker here, for example) on this and these would be pressure sensitive. Then there is a display on the back as well, which makes this phone more glass than metal as you hold it.

There are no physical speakers either in the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, and instead, the smartphone uses the acoustic display technology—we have seen this before in Sony’s Bravia televisions as well, to good effect.

At the back is the triple camera setup, including the 108-megapixel sensor, a 20-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. Xiaomi says the glass is the reinforced sapphire glass while under all this beautiful glass sits the aerospace grade aluminum alloy. The 4050mAh battery under this glass and metal mix is a Nano-silicon based lithium ion battery which is denser than standard smartphone batteries. The Mi Mix Alpha will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip and will be paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

