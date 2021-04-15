This is closest we have yet come to a confirmation that aliens are real. And that indeed they have been visiting us. In a series of photographs and videos published on social media by documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell and reporter George Knapp earlier this month, they claimed these were shot by the US Navy and consist of sightings of alien spacecraft. Now, The Pentagon appears to have confirmed that these photos and videos were indeed taken by the US Navy personnel, to The Black Vault website. The videos and photos include night vision video out at sea and also a series of images taken from a fighter jet in the sky. The Pentagon has confirmed in a statement that the leaked photos were genuine but refused to label the visible unidentified aircraft as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), a term officially used to describe UFOs , or Unidentified Flying Objects.The Black Vault (via Globalnews.ca) reports that in an email response to their queries, Susan Gough, a spokesperson for The Pentagon said, “I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel. The UAPTF has included these incidents in their ongoing examinations.” The spokesperson went on to clarify that there is no further confirmation or details on the observations regarding the airspace. It is still not clear whether these objects are actually unidentified or are simply a training exercise for the US Navy personnel. “I have nothing further for you beyond what I provided,” Gough is reported to have said. According to what Knapp says in his documentation of the incident, Pentagon’s UAP Task Force had asked personnel to document any encounters with unidentified flying objects during daily flights. “On March 4th, 2019, one of them did. An F-18 weapons systems officer (WSO) seated behind the pilot used his iPhone to capture images of three different objects he encountered in the same airspace,” he writes . The objects that the Navy personnel captured on his iPhone include a Sphere (photographed at 2:44PM), something dubbed an “Acorn” (photographed a while later) and a “Metallic Blimp” (photographed 12 minutes after the previous sighting).

“These are authentic photos and video from actual military encounters with UFOs - generated to educate high-level intelligence officers within our military on the nature and presentation of the UAP / UFO phenomenon,” says Jeremy Corbell on his website. He also has a quote from an unnamed senior intelligence officer familiar with these briefings, wh says, “Recent UAP interactions have been put in our path with purpose and should be looked upon as advantageous opportunities for future research. With every incursion, overflight and potential midair - it has never been more prudent to investigate this UAP phenomenon and deglamorize the UFO stigma through the ranks.”

This has perhaps been coming. It was in March this year when John Ratcliffe, the top intelligence official in the Donald Trump Administration, had mentioned in an interview with Fox News that an upcoming report from The Pentagon on UFO sightings could indicate “a lot more sightings than have been made public.” It is expected that The Pentagon will release a report this summer. It was in January this year that US lawmakers demanded answers from the government and intelligence agencies on the potential existence of UFOs. According to the legislation passed, the authorities have 180 days to prepare and submit a report. “Therefore, the Committee directs the DNI, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of such other agencies as the Director and Secretary jointly consider relevant, to submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena (also known as “anomalous aerial vehicles”), including observed airborne objects that have not been identified,” said the legislation.

