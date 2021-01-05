If you are a Xiaomi Mi A3 user whose unit has been bricked because of a faulty software update that was rolled out recently (and subsequently halted), you can get your Mi A3 phone fixed by heading to one of the Xiaomi service centers across India. The company has confirmed that all bricked Mi A3 phones will be fixed free of charge, irrespective of whether the phones are in warranty or not. This comes just days after Xiaomi halted the rollout of the latest software update with Android 11 for the Mi A3 which caused the phone to become unresponsive.

“We are aware of the issue on some Mi A3 devices following a recent Android 11 update. We have since halted the rollout. We kindly request users who experience this issue to visit any of the 2,000 plus service centers across the country nearer to you wherein a solution will be provided for free unconditionally (within or beyond warranty),” says Xiaomi in an official statement. The Android 11 update for the Mi A3 smartphone was expected to bring the latest Android version on board as well as improvements including chat bubbles for Messages, an improved Do Not Disturb (DND) mode and more.