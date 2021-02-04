iScanner App for iPhone, iPad Is Getting An AI-Based Counting Feature: How It Works

iScanner app for iPhone and iPad that allows users to scan QR codes, documents, and more, is getting an update that brings a new feature called Count mode. The new feature uses Artificial Intelligence techniques to allow users to count objects with their iPhone cameras by just pointing them at the object. The feature comes with a wide use-case as it will prove to be useful in both day-to-day tasks, as well as in a commercial setting like inventory, merchandising, and more.

iScanner says that the AI-based Count mode works for tallying up multiples of most any similar object, even small things like socks or pills. In order to use the feature, users need to open the iScanner app, swipe on the scan function at the bottom of the app (similar to switching modes on Apple's Camera app) to find the new "Count" mode. Then, users just need to take a picture, crop the borders if needed, and tap 'Count'. The app is free to download on the Apple App Store and the new Count mode is only unlocked with the Pro subscription that costs $9.99 (roughly Rs 730) a month or $19.99 (roughly Rs 1,500) per year.

Those who want to try out the new Count mode without subscribing to iScanner, can register for a Pro free-trial, if they make sure to cancel before the end. iScanner (listed as Scanner App: PDF Document Scan) has an average 4.8 stars rating (out of 5) on about 700,000 reviews on the Apple App Store.