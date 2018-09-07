ISRO Displays Space Suits, Crew Capsule For 2022 Manned Space Mission at Bengaluru Space Expo

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) provided the first sneak peek into its upcoming manned mission to space scheduled for 2022 at an event in Bengaluru on Thursday. The Gaganyaam system module or the Orbital module will be a combination of a service and a crew module and will feature some major technological advancements from ISRO, including a new thermal protection system, crew escape system and of course, a space suit.The new space-suit mentioned above has been developed by ISRO at its Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre over the last two years. ISRO showcased the space suit for the Gaganyaan crew at the Bengaluru Space Expo for the first time ever. As per reports, ISRO has developed two of such space suits to date and will also develop a third one prior to the testing of the manned mission in 2022. The space suit comes with a capacity of one oxygen cylinder that claims to hold enough oxygen for 60 minutes.In addition to the space suit, ISRO also showcased the crew module capsule which will carry the three astronauts to space for five to seven days. The capsule has been designed to travel in the 400-km distance orbit from the Earth's surface. A major challenge will be faced by the crew capsule, however, while re-entering the Earth's atmosphere in the form of heat due to air friction. To tackle the same, ISRO has developed a new thermal shield that encompasses the capsule to safeguard it. The thermal shield will keep the inside temperature of the crew capsule under 25-degree celsius.The manned mission to space is aimed to conduct experiments on microgravity, for which the manned capsule will rotate around the Earth every 90 minutes.