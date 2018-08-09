English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ISRO Receives Response From 141 Firms For Lithium Ion Tech
In June, ISRO had issued RFQ in connection with the technology transfer, containing a brief description of the qualification aspects, technology transfer process, timelines and other relevant details.
ISRO Receives Response From 141 Firms For Lithium Ion Tech (photo for representation, image: isro.gov.in)
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that it has received a response from 141 companies to its Request For Qualification (RFQ) for technology transfer of the lithium-ion cell to Indian industries. In June, ISRO had issued RFQ in connection with the technology transfer, containing a brief description of the qualification aspects, technology transfer process, timelines and other relevant details.
ISRO’s VSSC has successfully developed and qualified lithium-ion cells of capacities ranging from 1.5 Ah to 100 Ah for use in satellites and launch vehicles. “Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has received a response from 141 companies for its lithium-ion cell technology,” ISRO said in its website RPT website. According to the space agency, lithium-ion (Li-ion) cell technology is one of the “most promising” electrochemical energy storage technologies owing to its high voltage, high energy density, long life cycle and high storage characteristics.
It finds wide applications in electronic gadgets, telecommunications and industrial applications as well as in aerospace. The recent progress in Li-ion battery technology have made it the favourite power source for electric and hybrid electric vehicles. With the successful deployment of indigenous lithium-ion batteries in various missions, ISRO said, VSSC is planning to transfer this technology to the industries to establish production facilities for producing lithium-ion cells to cover the entire spectrum of power storage requirements of the country.
Floating the RFQ, ISRO had earlier said, “This initiative is expected to enable Zero Emission Policy of India and accelerate the development of indigenous electric vehicle industry.”
| Edited by:
-
