ISRO to Launch Communication Satellite GSAT-29 Today: Timings And How to Watch Live

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the GSLV Mark III rocket carrying the GSAT-29 communication satellite at 5:08 pm (IST) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota today. The satellite launch is the second test flight for the GSLV Mark III rocket, which is also ISRO’s heaviest rocket. The satellite will increase hi-speed communication facilities in the northeast and far-flung areas of the nation. One can watch the live telecast on DD National at 16:45 (IST) and can also follow the live streaming on ISRO's website.The rocket will carry GSAT-29 weighing 3,423 kg (just over 3.4 tonnes) and sling it into Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO) just over 16 minutes into its flight. Then the satellite will be lifted to the final Geo Stationary Orbit (GSO) at a height of 36,000 km from the earth. With a design life of 10 years, the GSAT-29 satellite carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users including those in remote areas.In addition, several new technologies such as Q/V-band payload, data transmission through optical communication link will be demonstrated. This will help in realising future advanced satellites, ISRO said. The launch is subject to weather conditions as cyclone Gaja is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu coast on November 15.