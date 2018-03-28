ISRO GSAT-6A To Be Launched On March 29, Countdown to Start Today

The 27-hour countdown for the flight of Indian rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) carrying communication satellite GSAT-6A on March 29 would start at 1.56 p.m on Wednesday, said the Indian space agency. According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Mission Readiness Review (MRR) committee and the Launch Authorisation Board (LAB) on Tuesday cleared the 27-hour countdown.The 415.6 ton GSLV rocket measuring 49.1 metre tall is scheduled to blast off at 4.56 p.m. from the second launch pad from at Indian rocket port in Sriharikota, 105 km from here. The GSAT-6A satellite will be put into orbit around 17 minutes after the rocket's liftoff. According to ISRO, two improvements-induction of high thrust Vikas engine and electromechanical actuation system - have been made in the rocket's second stage this time around.The ISRO said that the GSAT-6A was similar to the GSAT-6. The satellite will provide a platform for developing technologies such as demonstration of 6m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques. These are useful in satellite-based mobile communication applications. ISRO Chairman K.Sivan had earlier told IANS that the GSAT-6A would be followed by the launch of navigation satellite which will be in the next fiscal.In the union budget for 2018-19, the Department of Space has been tasked with three earth observation space crafts ready for launch; four Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) flights; one each of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkII and Mk III.